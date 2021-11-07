For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
