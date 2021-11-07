Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.