Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

