This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
