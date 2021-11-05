Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it wi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'll see sun…
Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees…
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expe…
Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Wednesday. It looks…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see a …
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.