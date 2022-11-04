For the drive home in Winona: Rain. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear ski…
Winona will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Toda…
It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. It should b…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect…
For the drive home in Winona: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It…
For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…
For the drive home in Winona: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 49F. Winds SS…
This evening in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to r…