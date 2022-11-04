 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Rain. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

