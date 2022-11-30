 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News