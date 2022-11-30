Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.