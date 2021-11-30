For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy with periods of drizzle after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
