Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.