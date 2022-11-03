For the drive home in Winona: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
