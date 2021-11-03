This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
