Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

