Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.