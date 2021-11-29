 Skip to main content
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

