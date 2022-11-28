 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Winona Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

