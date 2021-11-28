Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.