Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.