Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
