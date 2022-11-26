Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.