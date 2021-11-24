Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Part…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The Winona…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degree…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low te…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Sunday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees t…
Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.