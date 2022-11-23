Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
