Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.