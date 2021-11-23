Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.