This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
