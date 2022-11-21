 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

