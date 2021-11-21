Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.