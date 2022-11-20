 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

