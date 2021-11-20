 Skip to main content
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

Local Weather

