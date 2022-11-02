 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News