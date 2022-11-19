 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Very cold. Low around 10F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Winona Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

