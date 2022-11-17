Winona's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 15-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variabl…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 de…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. The fore…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Don't leav…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 17 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrel…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.