Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Th…
Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday's…
Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 29F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 …
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. The f…
Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today…