Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

