Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
