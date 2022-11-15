 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News