For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Winona Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
