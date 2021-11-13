Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 29F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.