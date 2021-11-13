 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 29F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News