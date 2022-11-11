For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
