Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
