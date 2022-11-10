This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Winona Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
