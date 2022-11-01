For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
