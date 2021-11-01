Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.