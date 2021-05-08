This evening in Winona: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Exp…
For the drive home in Winona: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. T…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winona. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Su…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees.…
Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 d…
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tod…