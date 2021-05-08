 Skip to main content
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

