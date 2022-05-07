This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
There's a chance of rain across Wisconsin today and Friday, but rain will be spending more time in the southern part of the state. See when the best chance of rain is and when we'll dry out again.
Much better weather today than yesterday in southern Wisconsin. Another chance of rain is already on the horizon though. Find out when it will arrive in our updated forecast.
Widespread rain will likely slow the morning commute today in the southern part of the state. Though it will be dry farther north, it will be chilly for everyone. When will we dry out and warm up?
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though. Find out who has the best chance of seeing rain in our complete weekend forecast.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degree…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The Winona a…
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain is expected this afternoon with a few storms that could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.