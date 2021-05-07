 Skip to main content
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

