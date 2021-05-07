This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
