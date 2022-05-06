May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.