This evening in Winona: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain is expected this afternoon with a few storms that could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
There's a chance of rain across Wisconsin today and Friday, but rain will be spending more time in the southern part of the state. See when the best chance of rain is and when we'll dry out again.
Much better weather today than yesterday in southern Wisconsin. Another chance of rain is already on the horizon though. Find out when it will arrive in our updated forecast.
Widespread rain will likely slow the morning commute today in the southern part of the state. Though it will be dry farther north, it will be chilly for everyone. When will we dry out and warm up?
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degree…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The Winona a…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The Winona area should see a lig…