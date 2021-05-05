May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.