May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

