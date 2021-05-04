This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
