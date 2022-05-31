For the drive home in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
