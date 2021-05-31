May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.