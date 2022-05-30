This evening's outlook for Winona: Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...storms becoming more isolated overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
