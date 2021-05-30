Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of h…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Periods…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's cond…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 66F. Winds SSW at…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…
Winona will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
This evening in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winon…