May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Generally fair. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.