Winona's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Exp…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
For the drive home in Winona: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light …
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degr…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees.…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winona. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Su…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degree…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted.…
For the drive home in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 57F. Winds l…